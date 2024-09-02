Police charge another suspect with violating controversial Nassau County mask ban

JERICHO, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island charged another suspect with violating a controversial mask ban.

Nassau County officers say a surveillance photo shows David Li of Manhattan illegally concealing his face during an attempted break-in.

A woman in Jericho says Li tried to force his way into her home. Officers also charged Li with attempted burglary.

Nassau's new mask ban faces a legal challenge that calls it 'discriminatory.'

