Pope Francis has 'sudden worsening' of respiratory condition, Vatican says

The Vatican is making alternative plans for Ash Wednesday next week as Pope Francis recovers from pneumonia.

The Vatican is making alternative plans for Ash Wednesday next week as Pope Francis recovers from pneumonia.

The Vatican is making alternative plans for Ash Wednesday next week as Pope Francis recovers from pneumonia.

The Vatican is making alternative plans for Ash Wednesday next week as Pope Francis recovers from pneumonia.

ROME -- Pope Francis suffered a "sudden worsening of his respiratory condition," after an "isolated attack of bronchospasm" which caused vomiting with inhalation, the Vatican said on Friday.

A bronchospasm is a coughing attack.

The pope underwent broncho aspiration and was put on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, with a good response in terms of gas exchange, the Vatican said.

The pontiff, who has been hospitalized in Rome since Feb. 14, remained alert and oriented while receiving treatment, the Vatican said.

His prognosis "remains uncertain," the Vatican said.

Earlier Friday, the Vatican press office said the pope had a peaceful evening of rest in hospital and is continuing his recovery in the hospital.

"As in recent days, the night passed peacefully and the Pope is now resting," the Vatican said.

Officials said that Pope Francis' condition continued to improve on Thursday, with the pontiff alternating between high-flow oxygen therapy and a ventimask, according to the Vatican.

"Given the complexity of his clinical condition, further days of clinical stability are needed to clarify the prognosis," the Vatican said.

"For the second time, there is no mention of a critical condition," Vatican sources told ABC News. "So we can say that we have come out of the most critical phase and we are back to what was previously described as a complex picture."

On Thursday, the pope dedicated the morning to respiratory physiotherapy and rest. In the afternoon, he gathered in prayer in the chapel of the private apartment on the 10th floor, receiving the Eucharist. The pope then dedicated himself to work activities, according to the Vatican.

"The bulletin again speaks of an improvement, a slight one, but an improvement, but the fact that the prognosis is reserved means that the doctors still have concerns," Vatican sources told ABC News.

The pontiff, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was diagnosed with pneumonia last week, according to the Vatican.