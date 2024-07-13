President Biden, Pennsylvania governor, other leaders react to shooting at Trump rally

BUTLER, Pennsylvania -- Reactions are pouring in Saturday as Donald Trump's campaign says he is "fine" after being whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

A statement says "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act." It adds that "he is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

The former president and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

Biden says 'everybody must condemn' attack at Trump rally

"There's no place in America for this type of violence," Biden said. "It's sick. It's sick."

The president said "everybody must condemn" the attack, he is relieved that Trump is reportedly "doing well" and he hopes to speak with his 2024 presidential rival soon.

Biden said he was waiting for additional information before formally calling the attack an attempted assassination. "I have an opinion, but i don't have any facts," he told reporters, pledging to provide updates as he learns more.

The president also pledged to update the public later on whether they speak as well as additional details about the investigation.

President Joe Biden also issued the following statement.

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania. I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro issued a statement on social media, saying "violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable."

More condemnations of political violence

Former President Barack Obama said in a statement that "There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy." He added that while details were still scarce, "we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics."

"As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society," former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. "I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President's rally today are unharmed."

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said on the social platform X that his thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. "I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response," he said. "America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable."

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton also issued statements on social media.

North Dakota Sen. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the three men on Trump's shortlist for vice president, all quickly sent out statements expressing concern for the former president.

Rubio shared an image taken as Trump was escorted off stage with his fist in the air and a streak of blood on his face along with the words, "God protected President Trump."

"I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country," said Sen. Chuck Schumer in a statement.

"We should all condemn what happened today and I am hoping for the health of the former president and everyone else at the rally," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy posted on the social platform X.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a post on X that his "thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump" and expressed thanks "for the decisive law enforcement response."

Trump's new eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., posted a photo of Trump, his first raised and his face bloody in front of an American flag, with the words: "He'll never stop fighting to Save America " on the social platform X.

More reactions