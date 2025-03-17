Trump and Putin to speak Tuesday, Trump says

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump will talk on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the U.S. president's efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Trump said that "a lot of work" was done over the weekend and that "we'll see if we have something to announce. Maybe by Tuesday." He said that his administration wants "to see if we can bring that war to an end."

"Maybe we can. Maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance," he said, speaking onboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington, D.C., on Sunday night.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday that the call had been scheduled.

The Trump administration has in recent weeks been pushing Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage on ending the 3-year-old war, high-stakes diplomatic maneuvering that included negotiating a potential 30-day ceasefire with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia.

The Kremlin has yet to agree, with Putin saying he was "for it" but also that he sought further security guarantees. Zelenskyy over the weekend accused Putin of "prolonging" the war.

Zelenskyy on Sunday reiterated that sentiment, saying in his nightly address that "Russia stole almost another week -- a week of war that only Russia wants." He said Ukraine would do anything to further diplomacy that would end the war, but that "defense and resilience are paramount"

"We must remember -- as long as the occupier is on our land, and as long as air raid sirens sound, we must defend Ukraine," Zelenskyy said, according to a translated transcript provided by his office.

Zelenskyy has long held that a Ukrainian victory against the Russian invasion would include the country taking back the territory captured by Russia during the war. The Kremlin also annexed the Crimean Peninsula after Russia's 2014 invasion.

Putin last week echoed Zelenskyy's words, saying he would seek a total victory in Kursk, the Russian border region captured by Ukraine in a surprise incursion late last summer, by regaining every inch of it.

Asked what sort of concessions the U.S. would be seeking from Moscow and Kyiv to strike a ceasefire agreement, Trump indicated discussions around land and power plants were on the table, as well as "dividing up" assets between the two countries.

"Well, I think we'll be talking about land. It's a lot of land," he said on Sunday. "It's a lot different than it was before the wars, you know. And we'll be talking about land, we'll be talking about power plants. That's a big question, but I think we have a lot of it already discussed, very much by both sides."

ABC News' Jessica Gorman and Guy Davies contributed to this report.