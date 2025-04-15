Trump's First 100 Days: Share your stories with Eyewitness News

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News wants to hear from you for an upcoming special on President Donald Trump's first 100 days of this second term.

Have you been impacted by the DOGE cuts - directly by layoff or indirectly by cuts in services?

Have tariffs hurt your wallet or made you rethink your decisions about your financial future?

Is the crackdown on illegal immigration impacting your community?

Those are just some of the questions we have for you.

Please complete the form below and let us know your thoughts.

You can also share stories that you think Eyewitness News needs to know, and ask questions that we might be able to answer.

Please also include how we can contact you.