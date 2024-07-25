Listeria concerns lead to expanded recall of produce sold in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

A voluntary recall of cucumbers and bagged salads sold in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut due to possible listeria contamination has been expanded to include additional produce.

Earlier this month, Wiers Farm recalled whole cucumbers and bagged salads with pack dates of June 5 and June 6.

While the products involved are past their shelf life, the recall has been expanded to others in response to an investigation.

Products involved in the expanded recall were packed between July 5-12 and sold under the brand names Wiers Farm and Freshire Farms.

According to the FDA, the move is being made out of an abundance of caution and there have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date.

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause listeriosis.

Symptoms vary depending on the severity of the illness and symptoms may last from days to several weeks.

Consumers who have consumed the affected product and are experiencing symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues should seek medical attention.

The expanded recall comes as U.S. health officials are investigating a fatal outbreak of listeria in fresh sliced deli meat.

Find the full list of recalled products below and more information at the FDA's website.

RETAIL PACKAGED ITEMS

Sold at select Walmart stores in CT, DE, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, and WV

Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - UPC 073064202581 - 16 oz bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - UPC 073064201836 - 16 oz bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans - UPC 073064200846 - variable weight bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber - UPC 073064459619 - 2 lb. bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano - UPC 073064201829 - 4 oz bag

Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper - UPC 073064201416 - 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber - UPC 073064201423 - 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash - UPC 073064201447 - 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash - UPC 073064201430 - 2 count tray

Sold at Aldi stores in KY, NY, OH, PA and WV

Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans - 16 oz bag

Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos - 8 oz bag

BULK RETAIL ITEMS SOLD INDIVIDUALLY OR BY THE POUND

Anaheim peppers

Cilantro - sold in bunches

Cubanelle peppers

Cucumber - whole

Green beans

Green Bell Pepper

Habanero peppers

Hungarian Wax peppers

Jalapeno peppers

Mixed Vegetable Box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio Foodbanks only)

Mustard Greens - sold in bunches

Pickling Cucumber

Plain Parsley - sold in bunches

Poblano peppers

Serrano peppers

Tomatillos

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.