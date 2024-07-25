Listeria concerns lead to expanded recall of produce sold in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

A voluntary recall of cucumbers and bagged salads sold in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut due to possible listeria contamination has been expanded to include additional produce.
Earlier this month, Wiers Farm recalled whole cucumbers and bagged salads with pack dates of June 5 and June 6.
While the products involved are past their shelf life, the recall has been expanded to others in response to an investigation.
Products involved in the expanded recall were packed between July 5-12 and sold under the brand names Wiers Farm and Freshire Farms.
According to the FDA, the move is being made out of an abundance of caution and there have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date.
Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause listeriosis.
Symptoms vary depending on the severity of the illness and symptoms may last from days to several weeks.
Consumers who have consumed the affected product and are experiencing symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues should seek medical attention.
The expanded recall comes as U.S. health officials are investigating a fatal outbreak of listeria in fresh sliced deli meat.
Find the full list of recalled products below and more information at the FDA's website.
RETAIL PACKAGED ITEMS
Sold at select Walmart stores in CT, DE, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, and WV
Sold at Aldi stores in KY, NY, OH, PA and WV
BULK RETAIL ITEMS SOLD INDIVIDUALLY OR BY THE POUND
