Man pinned under vehicle, child injured after hit in Queens, police say

QUEENS (WABC) -- Two people including a child were injured after they were hit by a car in Queens on Wednesday.

Police responded to 32nd Avenue and 138th Street in Flushing at 5:17 p.m. and found an adult man pinned under a vehicle.

EMS rescued the man from under the vehicle and transported him to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

A child, approximately between the ages of 8 and 10 years old was also hit by the vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.