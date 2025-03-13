Man pinned under vehicle, child injured after hit in Queens, police say

QUEENS (WABC) -- Two people including a child were injured after they were hit by a car in Queens on Wednesday.
Police responded to 32nd Avenue and 138th Street in Flushing at 5:17 p.m. and found an adult man pinned under a vehicle.
EMS rescued the man from under the vehicle and transported him to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
A child, approximately between the ages of 8 and 10 years old was also hit by the vehicle and was taken to the hospital.
The driver of the car remained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.