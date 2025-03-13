24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Man pinned under vehicle, child injured after hit in Queens, police say

Thursday, March 13, 2025 1:19AM
QUEENS (WABC) -- Two people including a child were injured after they were hit by a car in Queens on Wednesday.

Police responded to 32nd Avenue and 138th Street in Flushing at 5:17 p.m. and found an adult man pinned under a vehicle.

EMS rescued the man from under the vehicle and transported him to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

A child, approximately between the ages of 8 and 10 years old was also hit by the vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.


