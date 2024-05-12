3 people stabbed inside Queens home

It happened Saturday just after 8:30 p.m. on Lefferts Boulevard in Jamaica.

It happened Saturday just after 8:30 p.m. on Lefferts Boulevard in Jamaica.

It happened Saturday just after 8:30 p.m. on Lefferts Boulevard in Jamaica.

It happened Saturday just after 8:30 p.m. on Lefferts Boulevard in Jamaica.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Three people were stabbed inside a home in Queens.

It happened Saturday just after 8:30 p.m. on Lefferts Boulevard in Jamaica.

A 52-year-old woman was stabbed in the stomach and neck and a 63-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and shoulder. They are both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A 28-year-old man was stabbed in the hand and refused medical attention.

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene.

ALSO READ | Man killed in Queens bodega in fight over beer, police say

Janice Yu reports the latest details from Rego Park.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.