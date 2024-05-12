3 people stabbed inside Queens home

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Three people were stabbed inside a home in Queens.
It happened Saturday just after 8:30 p.m. on Lefferts Boulevard in Jamaica.
A 52-year-old woman was stabbed in the stomach and neck and a 63-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and shoulder. They are both taken to the hospital in stable condition.
A 28-year-old man was stabbed in the hand and refused medical attention.
A 31-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene.
