'Reasonable Doubt' cast teases what's ahead for season 3

When "Reasonable Doubt" star Emayatzy Corinealdi previews season 3 by saying, "Get ready," we get ready! The new season premieres Sept. 18 on Hulu.

"Get ready. GET READY! Because season three, there's a lot going on."

That's the directive from "Reasonable Doubt" star Emayatzy Corinealdi.

On The Red Carpet recently caught up with Corinealdi who plays Jax and McKinley Freeman who plays her husband Lewis as well as Joseph Sikora and Kyle Bary, who are new to the show for season three. All subtly teased what to expect.

"You really get to see what happens next, because Jax has been living her soft girl era a little bit now, but that's starting to get a little stale, a little boring. She needs a little spice, so what does that mean," Corinealdi hinted.

Season two had plenty of twists and turns, including Jax defending her best friend who was arrested for the murder of her abusive husband. We also found out Lewis cheated and got a woman pregnant. That baby did not survive and in the final moments of season two, they find out they're being sued over the baby's death.

"We end season two with a lot going on, so being able to pick that up and seeing how that all unfolds is gonna be really interesting for the audience, I think," Freeman said. "And then when you bring in new castmates like Joseph Sikora, Kyle Bary, Kash Doll, I mean, there's a lot of really talented people that bring it to the fold, which is amazing."

The trial of season three will involve Bary's character Ozzie, a former child star who finds himself in some big trouble.

"That transitional period from being a child and having all the decisions made for you, especially in a place as treacherous as Hollywood, how do you navigate love? How do you navigating family and relationships? I guess you'll have to tune in on September 18th to find out," Bary said.

Sikora plays Bill, a lawyer who's trying to get his foot in the door at Jax's firm. He credits show creator, writer and executive producer Raamla Mohamed for the show's success.

"Raamla Mohamed has everybody truly guessing. Everything is on a cliffhanger," he said. "There's so much gray area. It isn't just like hero, villain. It's all of those things. So there is such a multiplicity of emotions that go through every character."

Season three of "Reasonable Doubt" premieres with two episodes dropping September 18 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

