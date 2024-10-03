Ron Hale, 'General Hospital' and 'Ryan's Hope' actor, dies at 78

Ron Hale, a veteran daytime television actor who starred on the ABC soap operas "General Hospital" and "Ryan's Hope," died. He was 78.

Ron Hale, a veteran daytime television actor who starred on the ABC soap operas "General Hospital" and "Ryan's Hope," died. He was 78.

Ron Hale, a veteran daytime television actor who starred on the ABC soap operas "General Hospital" and "Ryan's Hope," died. He was 78.

Ron Hale, a veteran daytime television actor who starred on the ABC soap operas "General Hospital" and "Ryan's Hope," died. He was 78.

LOS ANGELES -- Ron Hale, a veteran daytime television actor who starred on the ABC soap operas "General Hospital" and "Ryan's Hope," has died. He was 78.

Hale reportedly died of natural causes.

"The entire General Hospital Family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale's passing," read a statement posted on the "General Hospital" X account. "We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague. May he rest in peace."

Hale first gained fame as Dr. Roger Coleridge on "Ryan's Hope."

He played the recurring role of Mike Corbin, the father of mobster Sonny Corinthos, on "General Hospital."

The veteran actor announced his retirement in 2010.