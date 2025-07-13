Royals aim to avoid series sweep against the Mets

New York Mets (55-41, first in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-50, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (8-4, 3.29 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Royals: Noah Cameron (3-4, 2.56 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

Mets -135, Royals +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals play in the last game of a three-game series. The Mets will sweep the series with a win.

Kansas City has a 46-50 record overall and a 23-26 record at home. The Royals are 18-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has a 22-27 record on the road and a 55-41 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in the majors.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 32 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 13 for 40 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with a .281 batting average, and has 26 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 43 walks and 77 RBI. Francisco Lindor is 13 for 39 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mets: 7-3, .247 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Michael Lorenzen: day-to-day (illness), Cole Ragans: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (illness), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.