San Francisco 49ers' Ricky Pearsall shot in attempted robbery, authorities say

SAN FRANCISCO -- Ricky Pearsall, a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, was shot Saturday in an attempted robbery incident, authorities confirmed.

San Francisco mayor London Breed announced on X that Pearsall was shot in the Union Square area of the city. Breed added that the San Francisco Police Department was on the scene immediately and that the suspect was arrested.

Sources tell ABC News that Pearsall suffered non-life threatening injuries and remains in stable condition. Fellow 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel posted that "he's good" in reference to Pearsall and a team source confirmed to ESPN that Pearsall is expected to be OK.

The shooting occurred at the corner of Geary and Grant streets, a block away from San Francisco's Union Square, with police arriving following a 9-1-1 call at 3:38 p.m. local time. Pearsall was signing autographs at an event center earlier in the afternoon and had headed to Union Square after, according to our sister station.

Police say a physical altercation between Pearsall and the suspect ensued during the attempted robbery and both were injured. Both Pearsall and the suspect were later transported to San Francisco General Hospital.

The Niners selected Pearsall with the No. 31 pick in April's NFL draft out of the University of Florida.

ESPN contributed to this report.