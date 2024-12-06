Search for 3 suspects after 1 migrant teen fatally stabbed, 1 hurt in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- Police are searching for three suspects in the Lower Manhattan stabbing that left one teen dead and another injured.

Officers responded to 17 John St. around 7:40 p.m. Thursday for reports of a stabbing.

Police say before the chaos, words were exchanged when one of the suspects asked the teens if they spoke English. When they replied 'no,' that's when things took a turn for the worse.

When officers arrived, they found two teenage victims with stab wounds.

A 17-year-old boy, identified as Yeremi Colino, lived at the Roosevelt Hotel, was stabbed in the chest and taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he died.

The second victim, an 18-year-old man, who lives at the Stewart Hotel, was stabbed in the left arm by a screw driver and taken to the same hospital, where he's expected to recover.

A Pace student who was leaving the dining hall walked right into the crime scene right after it happened, seeing a bloody pair of pliers and a blood covered sharp stick on the ground.

"All the cops started coming down John Street from Broadway, There was a lot commotion, they started yelling at us to get out of the way, and I guess somebody got stabbed with either a pliers or a wooden stick. It was pretty chaotic. Cops were pushing people out of the way, trying to secure the scene and there was a lot of blood, there was a big trail like cross different parts of John Street, student Mason Garrity said.

The NYPD said a knife was recovered at the scene.

Police say the three men they're looking for are in their 20's with dark complexions. The investigation is ongoing and so far there are no arrests.

This is the fourth murder to take place in the 1st Precinct so far this year, while no homicides took place in the same precinct throughout all of 2023.

