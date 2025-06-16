Security increased across Tri-State following Minnesota assassinations

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The shooting deaths of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband has left a pain reverberating across the country.

"There's been a loud noise, particularly on social media about the acceptability of assassinations based on policies - that's a real problem," said Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams spoke about security in New York City as law enforcement continued to hunt for the alleged killer, Vance Boelter. Boelter is also accused of shooting Democratic State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Saturday - they survived. The attack forced leaders to zero in on the safety of local politicians.

"If an elected official believes that their life is in danger, this is a large number of protocols and steps that we take to make sure our local electeds are safe," Adams said.

Senator Chuck Schumer says he urged Capitol Police to boost their presence this week and called for a bipartisan briefing on security Monday.

"We have to reevaluate how we are protecting members of Congress and staff in the face of rising threats," Schumer said.

Republican US Representatives Nicole Malliotakis and Mike Lawler took to social media to denounce the violence and offer prayers to the victims' families.

Authorities say they found No Kings Day fliers in the suspect's car as thousands of people descended on streets across the country to protest President Trump and his policies.

Of the fifty thousand protesters in New York, Mayor Adams says there were just 14 low-level incidents.

"I think people have a right to protest peacefully. That's what is the cornerstone of our democracy," Adams said.

Leaders have called this shooting an attack against Democracy. While there is no known credible threat in the Tri-State Area, officials say they are boosting patrols.

Governor Kathy Hochul ordered flags at half staff in honor of the victims.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.