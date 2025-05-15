Settlement amount in Cassie Ventura's suit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs revealed for first time

Defense attorneys are questioning Cassie Ventura on the stand Thursday in their cross examination

NEW YORK -- Cassie Ventura revealed the final settlement amount of her 2023 civil lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs in court on Wednesday.

The ex-girlfriend of the rap mogul who is being tried for sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy, testified that her 2023 lawsuit against Combs settled for $20 million during her second day as a witness at Combs' trial.

Ventura's testimony was the first time the settlement amount had been publicly revealed.

The subject arose in testimony on Wednesday when Ventura claimed that she offered Combs the rights to her book, which she had begun writing about her experiences with Combs, for $30 million, a figure she said she picked at random and "that would alert him."

She said she received no money for the offer.

Ventura filed the civil suit in November 2023, accusing Combs of sex trafficking and sexual assault, according to court documents. The lawsuit was settled the very next day for what Ventura now says was to be $20 million.

At the time, Combs and Ventura said they settled the suit "amicably."

An attorney for Combs at the time also issued a statement that said the decision to settle the lawsuit was not an admission of any wrongdoing.

"This evening, Ms. Ventura and Mr. Combs resolved the claims that she filed against him yesterday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York to their mutual satisfaction," an email from Cassie's legal team said in a statement after the settlement in November 2023.

Ventura said in a statement at the time, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

Combs, in his own statement at the time, said, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

On Wednesday, Ventura concluded her second day of testimony in the trial against Combs, where she testified, among other alleged experiences, to alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of the music mogul as well as her participation in "freak off" sex parties at the direction of Combs.