Should 'Bachelor' Grant trust the women's opinions on each other?

Dina spoke to Grant about Carolina on "The Bachelor" and it made a big impact. Was he right to listen to her opinion? This week on "Playing the Field," Ryan, Jen, and Gina dive into that and take a look at the way Grant narrowed the field to his final four women. Did he make the right choices?

Also, was Carolina her own worst enemy? Was it just too little too late when it came to talking to Grant? Juliana and Litia had dream one-on-one dates and Zoe managed to make the final four without getting a single one-on-one date the entire season thus far.

Plus, we take a look at the preview for hometown dates and the big finale.