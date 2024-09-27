Debate emerges over whether Eric Adams should resign as mayor of New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eric Adams has so far weathered calls to resign. While a growing number say he should step down, others are calling for the mayor to stay put.

If the Mayor were to resign or be removed from office, Jumaane Williams, the city's public advocate, is next in line to take over.

"I think that the indictment is a very painful read," Williams said at City Hall Friday.

Less than half a mile away, Mayor Adams pleaded not guilty to bribery and wire fraud charges.

Williams has not called on Adams to resign but said he is prepared to do the job if needed.

"It's not something I want to happen because that means that the city is in a space of confusion and chaos and it's not something you want to happen, but you have to be prepared for it to happen," Williams said. "And I think in the past few weeks we've had some more pointed conversations about what that might look like. But really, the focus is making sure that New Yorkers understand that there is a process for continuation, a continuity government is a process to make sure government continues."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has also stopped short of calling for Adams to step aside, but she does have the power to remove the mayor from office.

In a statement released Thursday night she said, "While I review my options and obligations as the Governor of New York, I expect the Mayor to take the next few days to review the situation and find the appropriate path forward."

Others are calling on Adams to step down including many city councilmembers and congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle; as well as those running for mayor like City Comptroller Brad Lander.

"Really serious charges. It's a big betrayal of the public trust. Of course, he deserves due process and his day in court. But New Yorkers deserve a mayor who's focused on their problems and not his own," Lander said. "No one could give this city the leadership it requires while facing charges this serious."

Top Democrats such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries have not asked Adams to resign, saying the legal process should be allowed to play out.

Adams' indictment is unlikely to be the last word on federal investigations involving city government.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams told reporters Thursday: "This investigation continues. We continue to dig, and we will hold more people accountable, and I encourage anyone with information to come forward and to do so before it is too late."

Federal prosecutors are believed to be leading multiple, separate inquiries involving Adams and his senior aides and relatives of those aides. In early September, federal investigators seized devices from the police commissioner, schools chancellor, two deputy mayors and other trusted Adams confidants.

In the last two weeks alone, the police commissioner resigned and the schools chancellor announced he would retire. Neither has been charged with a crime or been publicly accused of wrongdoing.

Some information from the Associated Press

Lauren Glassberg unpacks the 57-page federal indictment against Mayor Eric Adams.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.