Soto and Nimmo lead power surge as Mets hit 7 solo shots and beat Phillies to snap 7-game skid

PHILADELPHIA -- - Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo each hit two home runs, and the New York Mets connected for seven solo shots to snap a seven-game losing streak with an 11-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

Francisco Lindor, Jared Young and Francisco Alvarez also went deep for the Mets, who tied Philadelphia atop the NL East at 46-31. Lindor drove in three runs, and Soto finished with four hits and four RBI.

Alec Bohm had two hits and an RBI for the Phillies, who lost for just the second time in 10 games.

Griffin Canning (7-3) pitched into the sixth inning, and relievers Huascar Brazobán, Ryne Stanek and Chris Devenski combined to blank Philadelphia over the final three frames.

The Mets went ahead in the third when Lindor led off with the first of three consecutive homers off Mick Abel (2-1). After the switch-hitter broke an 0-for-20 skid with a drive to center field, Nimmo clubbed a curveball into the seats in right before Soto made it 4-3 with the first of his two shots. New York last homered in three straight at-bats on Oct. 4, 2022.

New York went up by two in the fifth when Soto hammered an 84 mph curveball from Joe Ross a projected 437 feet into the second deck in right.

Canning rebounded from two straight poor outings, in which he allowed 10 earned runs over 9 2/3 innings, by giving up four runs and six hits in five-plus innings.

Abel lasted just three innings, allowing four runs and six hits.

Key moment

Nimmo's first homer, a one-out shot in the first, started the power barrage for the Mets following their recent struggles. New York had been swept in three-game series by Tampa Bay at home and at Atlanta before dropping Friday's series opener 10-2 to Philadelphia.

Key stats

New York has won 28 consecutive games in which Lindor has homered, a streak that started last July 9. That's one shy of the major league record - the Brooklyn Dodgers won 29 games in a row when Carl Furillo went deep from 1951-53. ... The Mets have hit seven homers in a game five times - four of them at Citizens Bank Park.

Up next

Mets LHP David Peterson (5-2, 2.60 ERA) opposes LHP Jesús Luzardo (6-3, 4.41) in the finale of the three-game series Sunday night.

------

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlbbr/]