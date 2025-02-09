Sources: Aaron Rodgers unlikely to return to Jets in 2025

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets-Aaron Rodgers marriage is not expected to continue after two disappointing seasons.

Under new leadership, the 41-year-old quarterback is unlikely to return to the Jets in 2025, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

For new general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn, hired Jan. 22, it would be the first major decision of their tenure. Glenn was noncommittal on Rodgers at his introductory news conference, saying he wanted to meet with him before choosing a direction at quarterback.

Rodgers accounted for only 18 starts, six victories, one highly publicized Achilles tear and countless headlines. It's unclear if he will continue his career. Rodgers has maintained that he's undecided on whether to play a 21st season.

The future Hall of Famer had one year remaining on his contract, a nonguaranteed $37.5 million. He was due to count $23.5 million on the cap.

The Jets are left with $49 million in "dead" money, which can be spread over two years if he's designated a post-June 1 cut. In that case, they would absorb a $14 million charge in 2025, realizing a net savings of $9.5 million in '25. There would be a $35 million charge in 2026.

If he opts for retirement, the same accounting applies.

Determined to end their five-decade Super Bowl drought, the Jets made the biggest trade in franchise history on April 24, 2023, acquiring the four-time MVP from the Green Bay Packers for a package of draft picks.

Expectations soared, as the Jets trumpeted Rodgers as the missing piece. His first season ended soon after it began - a torn left Achilles on the fourth snap of the 2023 season.

Rodgers returned healthy in 2024, started every game despite some nagging leg injuries and delivered a vintage, four-touchdown game in the season finale -- a 32-20 win over the Miami Dolphins. There weren't too many games like that for Rodgers, whose performance over the course of the season was uneven.

He passed for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns, both third on the Jets' single-season list, but he also had 11 interceptions and finished with a 48.1 Total QBR -- 25th out of 32 qualified passers in the NFL. The Jets underachieved on offense, finishing 24th in scoring. They finished 5-12, one of the season's biggest disappointments.

Rodgers' slow start was a big reason why Robert Saleh was fired only five games into the season. Rodgers' closest confidant, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, was demoted at that point. Six weeks later, Joe Douglas was fired as the general manager.

Saleh, Douglas and Hackett were part of the Jets' contingent that visited Rodgers as his Malibu, California home in March, 2023, convincing the quarterback to play for the Jets. At that point, the Jets and Packers started working on a trade that took a month to finalize. By then, the Packers had decided to promote Jordan Love to the starting job.

So began five months of breathless hype for the Jets, highlighted by an appearance on HBO's "Hard Knocks." Rodgers debuted on Sept. 11, 2023, on Monday Night Football. During introductions, he ran out of the MetLife Stadium tunnel carrying an American flag - one of the greatest moments of his career, he later said.

Within minutes, he crumpled to the ground after a sack, his left Achilles ruptured. Rodgers' departure leaves Tyrod Taylor, 35, as the only experienced quarterback on the roster. Chances are, they will pursue a starting-caliber quarterback in the offseason. They also could draft a quarterback.