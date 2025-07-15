Sources: Jets, CB Sauce Gardner reach 4-year, $120.4M extension

Another day, another major contract extension for the New York Jets.

Twenty-four hours after reaching a long-term contract extension with wide receiver Garrett Wilson, the Jets rewarded star cornerback Sauce Gardner with a record-setting contract -- a four-year, $120.4 million extension, sources said Tuesday.

The contract includes $85.653 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The two-time All-Pro becomes the NFL's highest-paid cornerback, based on average salary per year ($30.1 million). He surpasses Houston Texans star Derek Stingley Jr., who received a three-year, $90 million extension in March. Stingley was drafted third overall in 2022, one spot ahead of Gardner.

Gardner posted to X, "this only the beginning,"and thanked his brother, Allante Gardner, and AJ Vaynerchuk, who represent him, and the Jets and their fans.

Sauce Gardner had two years remaining on his rookie contract, including his fifth-year option in 2026 ($20.2 million guaranteed).

The Jets have now secured two foundational players through 2030, taking a proactive approach seldom seen with past stars in the franchise's history. Gardner and Wilson became the first two former first-round picks under the NFL's current financial system, which went into effect in 2011, to receive extensions in their first year of eligibility (after three years).

Gardner becomes the first Jets player since linebacker C.J. Mosley to be the highest paid in the league at his respective position. In 2019, Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract as a free agent. His $17 million-a-year average held the top spot among off-ball linebackers for four months.

Gardner, 24, made it clear at the recent minicamp that he wanted to remain with the Jets long term.

"I want to change the organization," he said. "I want to be a part of changing the organization."

The Jets' new regime, headed by coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, stated from the outset that its goal was to keep the top young players, something pasts regimes have failed to do.

Gardner made an immediate impact, capturing NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2022. He's the only cornerback since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 to be named first-team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons. Only two other defensive players have pulled that off: former New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor and Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons.

As a rookie, Gardner ranked No. 2 among cornerbacks in EPA (Expected Points Added)/per target as the nearest defender (minimum: 400 coverage snaps), per Next Gen Stats. He slipped to 13th in 2023 and 47th in 2024.br/]