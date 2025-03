St. John's is No. 2 seed in West Region at 2025 NCAA Tournament

NEW YORK (WABC) -- St. John's University will be the No. 2 seed in the West Region at the NCAA Tournament. They will face Omaha in the round of 64 on Thursday.

MORE: Full printable NCAA March Madness bracket

The Johnnies took down Creighton in the Big East Championship on Saturday to earn their automatic bid. It was the first Big East title for the Red Storm in 25 years.

Rick Pitino also became the first coach to win a conference championship with five different schools.