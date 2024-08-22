Stamford students to have limited access to cellphones during school

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Connecticut school district is the latest to put new cell phone rules in place ahead of the new school year.

The new policy bans elementary and middle school students from using phones without permission from the principal.

They must be silent and stored in backpacks during classes.

High schoolers will be allowed to use phones at lunch, in between classes and when they're not being taught.

When the phones are not in use, they will have to be put in over-the-door storage pockets in silent mode.

School district officials say first time offenders will get a warning but repeated violations could result in suspension.

Some parents are on board for the move and see the new restriction has an advantage.

"I know that they're safe if -- god forbid -- anything ever happen, they can contact me. But, they also know, school is for school," a parent told Eyewitness News.

Stamford school officials say they hope their plan promotes a positive environment.

