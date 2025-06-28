Stewart, Liberty to visit Howard, Dream

New York Liberty (11-4, 7-1 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (10-6, 7-4 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty visits Atlanta Dream in Eastern Conference action Sunday.

The Dream are 7-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Brittney Griner averaging 4.6.

The Liberty are 7-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference allowing 79.2 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

Atlanta is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 40.3% New York allows to opponents. New York averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Atlanta gives up.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Liberty defeated the Dream 86-81 in their last matchup on June 17. Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 34 points, and Te-Hina Paopao led the Dream with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyne Howard is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 19.0 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Breanna Stewart is averaging 20.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 6-4, averaging 83.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Liberty: 6-4, averaging 86.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Liberty: Jonquel Jones: out (ankle).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.