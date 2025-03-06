24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Stock market today: Tariff whiplash and drops in AI stars set off another pullback on Wall Street

Thursday, March 6, 2025 9:16PM
Another sell-off on Wall Street sent the Nasdaq composite 10% below its record as whiplash over tariffs grows and as AI stars lose more of their shine.

The S&P 500 lost 1.8% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite sank 2.6%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1%.

Stocks fell even though President Donald Trump offered another temporary reprieve on some of his tariffs.

The move amplified the uncertainty that's been rocking the market amid worries that a global trade war could damage economies and worsen inflation. AI superstars also took heavy losses, weighing on the market.

The is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

