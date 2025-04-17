Sweden's moose migration livestream has kicked off: All you need to know

Let the moose-spotting begin.

As thousands of Swedish moose begin their annual migration for the summer, moose aficionados and casual fans from across the globe are tuning in to witness the journey.

SVT, a national public broadcaster in Sweden launched its annual livestream this week, streaming nonstop footage from cameras set up in the woods of northern Sweden in order to catch glimpses at the four-legged creatures.

This undated photo, issued by SVT, shows Moose in Junsele, Sweden during preparations for the livestream 'The Great Moose Migration' SVT via AP

"For several thousand years the moose have walked the same path to get to the rich pastures of summer. Follow the walk live from Kullberg in the north of Sweden," a description for the livestream reads.

One Facebook fan page dedicated to the moose migration stream has accumulated over 70,000 members.

Read on for more information about Swedish moose, how to watch and what moose-watchers can look forward to.

Where can I watch the moose migration?

"The Great Moose Migration" will stream live 24 hours a day on SVT until the end of the moose migration in May, according to The Associated Press. Wednesday's stream can be found here.

The stream is a constant feed of cameras stitched around the rivers and forests in the north of Sweden, where moose cross every year around this time

Oftentimes, the stream shows nothing but serene nature, but moments of increased excitement, like a group of moose submerged in the water as they cross, or two birds interacting, are marked on the stream's timeline.

The livestream also keeps a running tab of how many moose have crossed the river.

How many moose live in Sweden?

There are roughly 300,000 moose in the Scandinavian country's woods, according to Sweden's official country website.

Where do they migrate?

According to SVT, the moose, who were GPS-tagged as part of an experiment in 2022, began the spring south of Kullberg that year.

As the summer progressed, most of the moose began to move north to graze, before turning around and heading back south in October.

Why do fans watch the livestream?

Fans of the moose migration livestream flooded the Facebook fan page with words of encouragement as the moose begin their migration this year.

"I just [ shrieked ] 'MOOSE--MOOSE!!!'" one fan wrote on Wednesday, joking that their neighbors "must think I'm nuts."

Other commenters focused on the majestic nature of the moose or engaged in discourse about the animals' movements.

Even those dedicated to the livestream project say the sight of moose migrating is exciting.

"We actually don't see it very often. You often see it when you're out driving maybe once or twice in your life," Johan Erhag, SVT's project manager for "The Great Moose Migration," told the AP. "I think that's one thing why it has been so, so popular. And then you bring in the nature to everyone's living room."