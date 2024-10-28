Sponsored: Marathon Performance Tips from the Hospital of Special Surgery

Hospital of Special Surgery has a great race performance tip for saving energy on the five bridges you'll cross while running the TCS New York City Marathon.

Marathon Performance Tip: Don't burn out on the bridges

Marathon Performance Tip: Don't burn out on the bridges Hospital of Special Surgery has a great race performance tip for saving energy on the five bridges you'll cross while running the TCS New York City Marathon.

Marathon Performance Tip: Don't burn out on the bridges Hospital of Special Surgery has a great race performance tip for saving energy on the five bridges you'll cross while running the TCS New York City Marathon.

Marathon Performance Tip: Don't burn out on the bridges Hospital of Special Surgery has a great race performance tip for saving energy on the five bridges you'll cross while running the TCS New York City Marathon.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Hospital of Special Surgery has some great performance tips for running the TCS New York City Marathon.

One of the best parts of the marathon is the five bridges runners cross while running through the five boroughs.

Running those bridges can also zap a runner's energy.

So how do you avoid burning out on the bridges?

Check out the video above for a great performance tip from the Hospital of Special Surgery.

Sponsored by HSS, the official hospital of the TCS New York City Marathon.

The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon takes place Sunday, November 3, drawing more than 50,000 runners and will be televised in the New York area live on WABC-TV Channel 7 beginning with pre-race coverage at 7:00 a.m.