Team USA holds off France for the women's basketball gold in a game that was decided by inches

PARIS -- Team USA's women's basketball team only just held off France to win the gold medal on Sunday, escaping with a 67-66 win that was just inches away from being sent into overtime.

The Americans had a three-point lead as the French brought the ball back down the floor with 3.8 seconds to go. France's best player on the day, Gabby Williams, got the ball and charged down court.

As Williams approached the three-point line, she launched a running shot and hit it off the glass as the buzzer sounded. But incredibly, her foot was just on the line - making it only count as two.

Team USA takes home its eighth straight gold medal in Olympic women's basketball.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

