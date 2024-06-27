Former Uvalde school police chief and officer face charges in Robb Elementary shooting, reports say

Former Uvalde PD Chief Pete Arredondo and former Officer Adrian Gonzalez have been charged in relation to the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary, according to reports.

Former Uvalde PD Chief Pete Arredondo and former Officer Adrian Gonzalez have been charged in relation to the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary, according to reports.

Former Uvalde PD Chief Pete Arredondo and former Officer Adrian Gonzalez have been charged in relation to the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary, according to reports.

Former Uvalde PD Chief Pete Arredondo and former Officer Adrian Gonzalez have been charged in relation to the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary, according to reports.

UVALDE, Texas -- More than two years after two teachers and 19 students were killed in the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, two people are now being criminally charged.

According to Uvalde-Leader News, a grand jury returned indictments against former school police chief Pete Arredondo and former school police officer Adrian Gonzalez.

Both men are facing 19 counts of child endangerment - a count for each of the students killed.

SEE ALSO: Nearly 2 years after the Uvalde shooting, who has been reprimanded and where investigations stand?

The police department's response to the May 24, 2022, shooting has been heavily criticized, as it took law enforcement 77 minutes to confront the shooter.

Arredondo had previously told investigators he assumed the students in the room with the suspect were already dead. At least three victims were pulled out of the classroom alive but later succumbed to their injuries.

Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco confirms to ABC News that Arredondo is currently in custody at the Uvalde County Jail, but Gonzalez is not.