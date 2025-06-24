Thornton leads Golden State against New York after 21-point performance

New York Liberty (10-3, 7-1 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (7-6, 4-4 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

Liberty -9.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries hosts the New York Liberty after Kayla Thornton scored 21 points in the Golden State Valkyries' 87-63 win against the Connecticut Sun.

The Valkyries have gone 5-2 in home games. Golden State is second in the Western Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Temi Fagbenle averaging 2.5.

The Liberty are 4-2 on the road. New York is the best team in the Eastern Conference allowing only 77.2 points per game while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

Golden State is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 39.4% New York allows to opponents. New York has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Golden State have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 82-77 on May 29, with Breanna Stewart scoring 27 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Monique Billings is averaging 8.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Valkyries. Thornton is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 20.4 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Liberty. Stewart is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Liberty: 7-3, averaging 86.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: None listed.

Liberty: Jonquel Jones: out (ankle).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.