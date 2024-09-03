Legendary filmmaker Tim Burton receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Legendary filmmaker director Tim Burton became the latest person to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

The ceremony took place ahead of the release of his latest film, "Beetlejuice Beettlejuice," this weekend. Winona Ryder, who appeared in the 1988 "Beetlejuice" film alongside Michael Keaton, attended the ceremony. Keaton and Danny DeVito were also there.

Burton's star is appropriately located in front of Hollywood Toys & Costumes on Hollywood Boulevard.

The Burbank native has written, directed and produced a slew of iconic films in a variety of genres, such as 1989's "Batman," "Edward Scissorhands" - and several stop-motion animation films like "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Corpse Bride."