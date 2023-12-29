Top 2025 New Year's resolutions and products to help you achieve them

Every new year brings a new opportunity to start the year fresh. Often, this means devising New Year's resolutions, which are always made with the best intentions.

According to this 2024 Statista poll, the most popular New Year's resolutions in the U.S. for 2025 are to save more money (21%), exercise more (17%) and eat healthier (19%).

But according to this ABC News article, nearly 80% of people lose track of their goals in mid-February. So, if you struggled to keep up your resolutions last and you want to buck the trend, here are a few products that will help you stay on track with popular resolutions this in 2025.

Exercising More

23% off Amazon Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker $122

$159.95 Shop now on Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness tracker is a best seller on Amazon in the Activity & Fitness tracker category for good reason. This smartwatch comes loaded with features that will keep track of your exercise and wellness goals. It has over 50 exercise modes where you can set your own goals and get stats from every exercise you perform. It's also water resistant and according to Fitbit will last around a week without a charge.

33% off Amazon Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper $52.99

$79.99 Shop now on Amazon

This fitness mini stepper is a perfect way to get you moving in your own home and is one of the top three cardio training devices sold on Amazon. It's portable and can be used to give you a full body workout with the resistance bands and steps. Pull this in front of the TV and jump on during commercial breaks or adjust the step height to increase the intensity of your workout at your new home gym.

20% off Zappos Hoka Arahi 6 $111.99

$140.00 Shop now on Zappos



The right shoes can make a world of difference when you're exercising. Whether you're trying to run or pick up a new sport like Pickleball, you always want to make sure you're wearing the right stuff. We like to peruse the sale section on Zappos.com for a deal, like these popular Hoka Arahi 6 shoes that are currently 20% off.

Eating/Drinking Healthier

37% off Hexclad 6pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set $329.99

$532 Shop now on Hexclad

Start choosing what you put in your body with this Hexclad cook set. Touted by Chef Gordon Ramsay, this cookware set has everything you might want including three pans. It's metal utensil safe, nonstick, oven safe, dishwasher safe and has a stay-cool handle. What's even better, this cookware set also comes has a lifetime warranty against manufacturer's defects.

15% off Amazon LARQ Bottle - Self-Cleaning and Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle $100.30

$118.00 Coupon on site Shop now on Amazon

Staying hydrated is one of the most important things we can do to help our body stay healthy. That's why we recommend this LARQ Bottle. This Shark Tank favorite keeps your water cold for 24 hours and self-cleans using UV-C LED technology to sanitize your water and bottle. Get it for 15% off right now by clicking the coupon code on the product page.

Home Chef Home Chef $50.95 to $82.91 Shop now on Home Chef

Home Chef is a meal delivery service that caters to your preferences. Every week you can choose from over 30 meals and 18 extras. Explore their menu and sort by how long it takes to make, if you're trying to be calorie or carb-conscious, or if you're vegetarian. Meals start at $9.99 per serving and you can check out their menu by clicking the link below.

Saving Money

Amazon Clever Fox Budget Planner Pro $29.99 Shop now on Amazon

One of the best ways to save money is to set a goal and track how you're spending. Create a money-saving habit with this Clever Fox Budget planner. This planner is aimed at helping you develop a strategy around your financial goals by turning them into manageable monthly tasks. If you aren't happy with this planner, refund it with no questions asked.

Amazon Google Nest Thermostat $99 Shop now on Amazon

Heating and cooling your home is a major part of everyone's household budget. Take control with a programmable or smart thermostat which can change the temperature in the house according to your activities and preferences. Installing a smart or programmable thermostat is one way to help save 10% on your energy bills, according to the Energy Department. The #1 best-selling programmable thermostat on Amazon is the Google Nest Thermostat. This smart thermostat can turn itself down when you leave and can be controlled via the Google Home app on any Android or Apple device.

40% off Masterclass Masterclass $6 to $12

$10 - $20 Shop now on Masterclass

