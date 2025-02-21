Trump reverses cuts to 9/11 first responder health program following bipartisan outcry

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cuts to the federal program that administers aid to September 11th emergency workers and others have been reversed.

Both Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer and Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis made the announcement in separate statements Thursday night.

"We just received confirmation from the White House that there will be no cuts to staffing at the World Trade Center Healthcare Program and research grants related to 9/11 illnesses," Malliotakis posted on social media.

The World Trade Center Health Program's 90-member staff was reduced by about 20%, with 16 probationary staff members who oversee and administer the program being fired and others taking buyouts.

The cuts were made beginning late last week as part of Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, cutting spending and eliminating jobs across a wide swath of federal agencies.

Senators Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand fired off a letter Monday, demanding the cuts be restored.

Republicans representing districts in the New York City region joined the dissent Wednesday, in a rare rebuke to the Trump Administration.

The seven House Republicans urged Trump "as a native New Yorker who lived in New York City as it recovered from the 9/11 terrorist attacks" to reverse the cuts to the World Trade Center Health Program and rehire staff members who were fired several days ago.

They said they want to cut government waste, but do it strategically and without "unintended consequences."

