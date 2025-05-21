Justice Department investigating former New York Gov. Cuomo over pandemic testimony: AP source

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after congressional Republicans recommended that he be charged with lying over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The investigation, first reported by the New York Times on Tuesday, was launched by the U.S. attorney's office in Washington shortly after Rep. James Comer, Republican chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, asked the Justice Department to prosecute Cuomo over statements he made to the committee investigating his management of the pandemic when the virus was spreading through nursing homes, the person said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for Cuomo said Tuesday that the former governor was never informed of any such investigation. Cuomo is currently running for mayor of New York City.

"So why would someone leak it now? The answer is obvious: This is lawfare and election interference plain and simple - something President Trump and his top Department of Justice officials say they are against," Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said in an email.

The Justice Department declined Tuesday to comment. Spokespeople for the U.S. attorney's office in Washington didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The inquiry comes just weeks before the Democratic primary in the New York City mayoral race, which takes place on June 24.

Cuomo is considered one of the top contenders, with a recent survey from Marist College showing the former governor has a commanding lead over the second-place candidate with 37%.

Zohran Mamdani is second with 18%, and the remaining candidates are at single digits.

The poll also shows that Cuomo would break the 50% threshold in the fifth round of ranked-choice voting.

Some of the mayoral candidates running against Cuomo were quick to go on the attack.

City Comptroller Brad Lander and Senator Zellnor Myrie both took to social media, saying the city can't afford to trade one compromised mayor for another.

Mamdani released a statement saying, "Andrew Cuomo's career has been defined by corruption and deceit and his lying to Congress about his COVID response is no exception."

However, he added that Trump "cannot be trusted to pursue justice," and while he said he believes New Yorkers should reject the former governor at the ballot box, he says the Trump administration's actions are "dangerous."

