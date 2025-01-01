Trump says he is planning to attend Jimmy Carter's funeral

The 39th President died Sunday at the age of 100.

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday that he's planning to attend the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter.

Asked about it as he walked into a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump responded, "I'll be there." Pressed on whether he'd spoken to members of Carter's family, Trump said he'd rather not say.

Funeral services honoring Carter, who died Sunday at age 100, will be held in Georgia and Washington, beginning Jan. 4 and concluding Jan. 9.

Trump was a frequent and fierce critic of Carter on the campaign trail ahead of November's election, using the rising inflation rates of the 1970s to unfavorably compare President Joe Biden to Carter and his administration.

But the president-elect was gracious about the former president in posts on his social media site after Carter's death Sunday, writing that the nation "owed him a debt of gratitude."