President Biden to deliver address at UN General Assembly

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- President Joe Biden is expected to speak at the United Nations' 79th General Assembly on Tuesday.

His address on the world stage could be his final as president.

Biden arrived in New York on Monday and he, along with first lady Jill Biden, made their meeting rounds.

One stop included the Clinton Global Annual Initative meeting, where the he was awarded the 2024 Global Citizen Award by former President Bill Clinton.

Biden is expected to discuss the United States' role in ongoing conflicts across the world in his address.

140 other world leaders and dignataries are expected to be in attendance for the speech.

The entirety of Midtown East in Manhattan is expected to be snarled as numerous streets have been closed in anticipation of the week-long session.

Several protest have are slated to take place, which will add to the congestion and heightened security in the area of the United Nations.

