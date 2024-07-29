Japan surges past China for Olympics men's gymnastics team gold, Americans end drought with bronze

Here's a recap of the 2024 Paris Olympics so far, as well as the USA medal county

Japan surged past its longtime rival China to win gold in the Paris Olympics men's gymnastics competition, and the Americans earned bronze for their first medal since 2008.

It was Japan's eighth team gold and first since Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Brody Malone, of the United States, performs during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Japanese overtook its rivals on the final rotation, after China's Su Weide fell twice off the horizontal bar. Japan won with a small margin of 0.532 points.

After qualifying in fifth place, the U.S. men ended a 16-year drought.

Russia, which won gold at the Tokyo Games, did not compete because of its role in the war against Ukraine.

