President Trump 'remains in excellent health,' says White House physician

President Trump "remains in excellent health," according to the results of his annual physical, which the White House released Sunday morning.

The president underwent his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday.

Trump, 78, exhibits "robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function," according to the report from Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, who performed Trumps physical on Friday.

The report revealed that Trump underwent a colonoscopy in July 2024, which "revealed diverticulosis and a benign polyp." Gastroenterologists recommended that the president should have a follow-up colonoscopy in 2027, according to the report.

"President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and the Head of State," the report concludes.

