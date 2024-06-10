Star witness Jose Uribe to continue testimony in Sen. Bob Menendez corruption trial

LOWER MANHATTAN -- The corruption trial against U.S. Senator Bob Menendez is expected to continue Monday.

The prosecution's star witness, New Jersey businessman Jose Uribe, is expected back on the stand.

As this past Friday the New Jersey businessman testified, telling a jury he had a $200,000 to $250,000 deal in 2018 for the Democrat to pressure the New Jersey attorney general's office to stop investigating his family and friends.

This was key testimony against Menendez, two other businessmen charged in a conspiracy along with Menendez's wife. She is set to stand trial in a separate case.

Uribe also admitted he leased a $60,000 Mercedes convertible for Menendez's wife after he agreed to intervene in an insurance fraud case.

As Menendez faces these charges, the convertible is just one of several gifts the senator and his wife are accused of accepting from a variety of businessmen in exchange for political favors.

Among the other gifts were allegedly gold bars and wads of cash found by the FBI in the couple's home.

While the New Jersey senator has pleaded not guilty, it's not the first time Menendez has faced bribery charges.

An unrelated trial in 2017 ended in a hung jury.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

ALSO READ: NJ reaction to postponement of congestion pricing