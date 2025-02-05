USPS temporarily suspends package service from China, Hong Kong as Trump's tariffs kick in

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Postal Service announced a temporary suspension of "international package acceptance of inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong" until further notice.

According to the notice, the suspension does not include letters or flats from China or Hong Kong, those items will continue to be accepted.

This comes after President Donald Trump imposed a 10% tariff on all goods coming from China.

China countered Trump's across-the-board tariffs on Chinese products with tariffs on select U.S. imports Tuesday, as well as announcing an antitrust investigation into Google and other trade measures.

This is a developing story. Check back with for updates.