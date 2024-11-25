Video shows aftermath of American, Frontier planes clipping at Boston airport

Two planes clipped wings on Monday at Boston's Logan International Airport.

A Frontier Airlines wing tip clipped the wing tip of an American Airlines plane at Terminal E, according to the FAA.

The incident happened at about noon as holiday travel goes starts to ramp up.

The Frontier flight 3601 was en route to Dallas, and the American Airlines flight 109 arrived at Logan from London.

The American aircraft was a Boeing 777 and the Frontier aircraft was an Airbus A321.

The planes are being taken out of service and passengers deboarded.

No injuries were reported.

The FAA is investigating.