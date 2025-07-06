Volpe's toss hits Judge as sloppy Yankees lose sixth straight

NEW YORK -- A blunder that typifies the current state of the New York Yankees, who find themselves in the midst of their second six-game losing streak in three weeks, happened in front of 41,401 fans at Citi Field on Saturday, and almost nobody noticed.

The Yankees were jogging off the field after securing the third out of the fourth inning of their 12-6 loss to the Mets when shortstop Anthony Volpe, as is standard for teams across baseball at the end of innings, threw the ball to right fielder Aaron Judge as he crossed into the infield from right field.

Only Judge wasn't looking, and the ball nailed him in the head, knocking his sunglasses off and leaving a small cut near his right eye. The wound required a bandage to stop the bleeding, but Judge stayed in the game.

"Confusion," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "I didn't know what happened initially. [ It just ] felt like something happened. Of course I was a little concerned."

Avoiding an injury to the best player in baseball was on the Yankees' very short list of positives in another sloppy, draining defeat to their crosstown rivals. With the loss, the Yankees, who held a three-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East standings entering June 30, find themselves tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for second place three games behind the Blue Jays heading into Sunday's Subway Series finale.

The nosedive has been fueled by messy defense and a depleted pitching staff that has encountered a wall.

"It's been a terrible week," said Boone, who before the game announced starter Clarke Schmidt will likely undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

For the second straight day, the Mets capitalized on mistakes and cracked timely home runs. After slugging three homers in Friday's series opener, the Mets hit three more Saturday -- a grand slam in the first inning from Brandon Nimmo to take a 4-0 lead and two home runs from Pete Alonso to widen the gap.

Nimmo's blast -- his second grand slam in four days -- came after Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez misplayed a ball hit by the Mets' leadoff hitter in the first inning. On Friday, he misread Nimmo's line drive and watched it sail over his head for a double. On Saturday, he was slow to react to Starling Marte's flyball in the left-center field gap and braked without catching or stopping it, allowing Marte to advance to second for a double. Yankees starter Carlos Rodon then walked two batters to load the bases for Nimmo, who yanked a mistake, a 1-2 slider over the wall.

"That slider probably needs to be down," said Rodon, who allowed seven runs (six earned) over five innings. "A lot of misses today and they punished them."

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s throwing woes at third base -- a position the Yankees have asked him to play to accommodate DJ LeMahieu at second base -- continued in the second inning when he fielded Tyrone Taylor's groundball and sailed a toss over first baseman Cody Bellinger's head. Taylor was given second base and scored moments later on Marte's RBI single.

The Yankees were charged with their second error in the Mets' four-run seventh inning when center fielder Trent Grisham charged Francisco Lindor's single up the middle and had it bounce off the heel of his glove.

The mistake allowed a run to score from second base without a throw, extending the Mets lead back to three runs after the Yankees had chipped their deficit, and allowed a heads-up Lindor to advance to second base. Lindor later scored on Alonso's second home run, a three-run blast off left-hander Jayvien Sandridge in the pitcher's major league debut.

"Just got to play better," Judge said. "That's what it comes down to. It's fundamentals. Making a routine play, routine. It's just the little things. That's what it kind of comes down to. But every good team goes through a couple bumps in the road."

This six-game losing skid has looked very different from the Yankees' first. That rough patch, consisting of losses to the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels, was propelled by offensive troubles. The Yankees scored six runs in the six games and gave up just 16. This time, run prevention is the issue; the Yankees have scored 34 runs and surrendered 54 in four games against the Blue Jays in Toronto and two in Queens.

"The offense is starting to swing the bat, put some runs on the board," Boone said. "The pitching, which has kind of carried us a lot this season, has really, really struggled this week. We haven't caught the ball as well as I think we should.

"So, look, when you live it and you're going through it, it sucks, it hurts. But you got to be able to handle it. You got to be able to deal with it. You got to be able to weather it and come out of this and grow."br/]