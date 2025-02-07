How to enter Live's 'After The Oscars' Sweepstakes

"Live with Kelly and Mark" will return to Los Angeles for its annual "After the Oscars" show at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will be daytime's biggest morning, following Hollywood's most glamorous night, and this is your chance to be part of Live's "After the Oscars" show. Enter for your chance to win a trip to Los Angeles for you and a guest, and join us as VIP attendees of the broadcast, live on Monday, March 3.

One Grand Prize winner receives:

2 x VIP seats at Live's "After the Oscars" show from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Center, Hollywood, CA on 3/3/2025.

Admission to the contest winners' reception (sponsored by Disney Entertainment)

Roundtrip coach airfare for 2 to Los Angeles (winner & guest)

Hotel accommodations for 2 nights (based on double occupancy)

Pre-tipped car service to/from LA area airport/hotel

1 x $250 Visa Gift Card for incidentals

Approximate grand prize retail value $3,500.00.

The contest begins Monday, Feb. 10, 2025 at 6 am Eastern Time ("ET") and ends on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at 11:59pm ET.

Click here for the rules for the contest.