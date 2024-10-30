Save big with these early Walmart Black Friday deals

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Early Black Friday deals at Walmart are now live, meaning you can save big this holiday season on tech, beauty, kitchen items and more. We rounded up some of the best early deals happening right now, so check out some of the products on sale below.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals

Tech deals

- HP Stream 14 inch Windows Laptop for under $200.

- Apple Watch Series 9 Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case and Midnight Sport Band for under $300.

-Beats Solo3 Wireless for 28% off.

-SAMSUNG 43" UHD 4K Smart TV for 23% off.

- 2021 Apple iPad Mini for under $400.

Beauty savings

- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Face Moisturizer for 33% off.

- Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG Bigger, Badder Volumizing Mascara for $17.75 off.

-Maybelline Great Lash Waterproof Mascara for under $5.

-L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Aging Night Cream for 34% off.

- Neutrogena Clear Pore 2-in-1 Facial Cleanser & Clay Mask for 50% off.

Home and kitchen savings

- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum for under $300.

- Hamilton Beach Stay or Go Programmable Slow Cooker for $25 off.

-Masterbuilt 10 Liter XL Electric Fryer, Boiler and Steamer for under $100.

-T-fal Easy Care, 20 Piece Non-Stick Pots and Pans Cookware Set for 20% off.

- Food Storage Container Set of 4 for under $30.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.