What's up this weekend? Events for 5/24 - 5/27

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
New York Botanical Gardens
Now-October 27
https://www.nybg.org/event/wonderland-curious-nature/?keyword=tickets&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjw6uWyBhD1ARIsAIMcADqC_-NXMXGcF0-fLN1YnUzhBGycogdXLGfpGOOxWdr-1epkh_Ai9pkaAgPgEALw_wcB
New York City Opera
Picnic Performances
Bryant Park
Friday, May 31
7 p.m.
https://bryantpark.org/calendar/event/new-york-city-opera-puccini-celebration
Pelham Bay Park
Sunday, June 2
2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
https://www.nycgovparks.org/parks/pelham-bay-park/events/2024/06/02/lgbtq-pride-month-pride-in-the-bronx
Casino Pier in Seaside Heights
Sunday, June 2
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
https://casinopiernj.com/event/pups-pints-2/
Warren Community College
Warren, NJ
Saturday, June 1 & Sunday, June 2
https://www.balloonfestnj.com/
Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.