Who is Pam Bondi, Donald Trump's new attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws

WASHINGTON -- On the same day that former Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew himself from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general, Trump announced that former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is his second choice to fill that role in his administration.

Bondi, 59, has remained in Trump's inner circle for years and has continued to advise him on legal matters. She was one of the lawyers who defended Trump during his first Senate impeachment trial.

"I have known Pam for many years -- She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!" Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Bondi's nomination must be confirmed by the Senate. She did not immediately comment on Trump's announcement.

For more than a decade, Bondi has been a key Trump supporter and has been involved in some controversies -- including the "big lie," pushed by Trump in 2020. She publicly espoused the false claim that he rightfully won the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

In 2013, the Trump Foundation sent a $25,000 donation to Bondi's fundraising committee for her attorney general reelection campaign.

Around the same time, Bondi's office had on its desk a lawsuit that probed both Trump himself and Trump University, but it ultimately did not join the suit.

Bondi and Trump both denied allegations that the donation led to her decision to not join the lawsuit, which had been filed by the New York attorney general's office.

She endorsed Trump for his presidential run and spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention, leading a "lock her up chant" against then-Secretary of State Hilary Clinton.

She also served as a co-chair of Trump's reelection bid and spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2020.

Bondi was elected attorney general in 2010 and was reelected in 2014. She left the office after reaching her two-term limit in 2019.

A year later, she was selected as part of Trump's defense team for his first impeachment trial. He was acquitted in the Senate.

Bondi has also been a registered lobbyist since 2019 at Brian Ballard's firm, Ballard Partners. Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, is also a lobbyist with the firm.

Bondi's most recent clients include the Florida Sheriffs' Association, the Florida Sheriffs' Risk Management Fund and the Major County Sheriffs of America. Her quarterly retainer fees range from $20,000 to $50,000, federal lobbying disclosures show.

She has previously represented investment firms and corporate clients like Amazon, General Motors, the MLB, Fidelity, Uber and the GEO Group, which is a private prison company, according to filings.

In 2019 and 2020, Bondi was engaged in consulting and advocacy services on behalf of the Embassy of the State of Qatar regarding "matters involving anti-human trafficking," foreign lobbying disclosures filed by Ballard Partners show. Bondi registered as a foreign agent for the government of Qatar as part of her lobbying work.

After his impeachment trial, Bondi remained with Trump's legal team while he campaigned in 2020 and repeatedly made false claims about voter fraud when he lost to Joe Biden.

Recently, she has been a member of the conservative think tank America First Policy Institute, which was formed by former Trump administration officials. She serves as AFPI's chair for the Center for Litigation, and co-chair of the Center for Law and Justice, according to the think tank's website.

Bondi and AFPI attorneys were involved in preemptive election lawsuits in battleground states during this year's election.

Trump has previously named his other personal attorneys to senior roles in the Department of Justice, including Todd Blanche, Emil Bove and D. John Sauer.