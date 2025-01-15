What's in the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas

After months of negotiations between Hamas and Israel -- with the United States, Egypt and Qatar serving as intermediaries -- a ceasefire negotiation has been reached in the war in Gaza. The agreement will go into effect on Sunday, according to Qatari officials.

The deal will take place in three different phases, each of which will last for six weeks, according to U.S. and Qatari officials.

Phase 1 of the ceasefire has been finalized, according to Qatar's prime minister, while Phases 2 and 3 are still in a draft phase and will be finalized after the first six weeks are complete.

Here are the full details of what's in Phase 1 of the historic ceasefire deal:

Phase 1 -- 42 days

Israeli forces will withdraw to the east, away from densely populated areas and more aid will be allowed into Gaza, Qatari officials announced. Coordination is currently underway to open the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing to allow the entry of international aid into Gaza, according to an Egyptian security force.

Israeli forces will stay on the border, Qatar said.

Thirty-three hostages being held in Gaza will be released, starting with women, children and the elderly, officials said.

President Joe Biden said Americans will be part of the initial hostage release. Three Americans are believed to be alive in Hamas custody and four others are believed to be dead.

Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners being held by Israel will also be released in exchange for the hostages, Biden said.

"During phase one, the Palestinians can also return to their neighborhoods, in all the areas of Gaza and the surge of humanitarian assistance into Gaza will begin, and the innocent people can have a greater access to these vital supplies," Biden said.

The Israeli cabinet will convene on Thursday to approve the deal.

Here's what is in the draft version of Phases 2 and 3 of the hostage deal:

Phase 2: 42 days

Announcement of sustainable calm, permanent cessation of military operations and all hostilities, to be implemented before the exchange of remaining Israeli male hostages, civilians and soldiers, for an agreed-upon number of prisoners in Israeli jails and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

Phase 3: 42 days

The remains and bodies in the possession of both parties will be exchanged after identification.

The reconstruction of Gaza will start and last for three to five years, including homes, civilian buildings and infrastructure, with compensation for all affected individuals under the supervision of several countries and organizations, including Egypt, Qatar and the U.N.

Opening of the crossings and allowing the movement of people and goods.

