Man accused of burning woman to death on Brooklyn subway train due back in court Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The man arrested for allegedly setting a woman on fire on a subway train is expected back in court Tuesday morning.

Sebastian Zapeta, 33, will be arraigned on his indictment in Brooklyn Criminal Court in Downtown Brooklyn.

A grand jury last month indicted the subway arsonist on four counts of murder, including one count of murder in the first degree, three counts of murder in the second degree and arson in the first degree.

Zapeta did not appear in court for the prosecutors' brief announcement of the indictment last month.

He must appear when he is arraigned on the indictment on Tuesday.

Authorities say Zapeta intentionally set the 57-year-old victim on fire on an F train that was stopped at the Coney Island station.

Police identified the woman as Debrina Kawam, originally from Toms River, New Jersey.

Authorities say she was homeless and sleeping on the subway train at the time of her murder.

