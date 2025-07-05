Yankees aim to end 5-game road losing streak, play the Mets

New York Yankees (48-40, second in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (51-38, second in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (9-5, 2.95 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Mets: Frankie Montas (0-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

Yankees -150, Mets +125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will look to end their five-game road skid in a matchup with the New York Mets.

New York has a 32-13 record at home and a 51-38 record overall. The Mets have a 24-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York has a 48-40 record overall and a 22-23 record on the road. The Yankees have gone 23-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Mets with 21 home runs while slugging .516. Pete Alonso is 11 for 37 with three doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 18 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 12 for 34 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Yankees: 3-7, .248 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (illness), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (side), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.