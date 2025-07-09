Yankees bring 1-0 series lead over Mariners into game 2

Seattle Mariners (48-43, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (50-41, second in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Evans (3-2, 3.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Yankees: Cam Schlittler (0-0)

Yankees -151, Mariners +126; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners.

New York is 27-17 in home games and 50-41 overall. The Yankees are first in the AL with 143 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

Seattle is 23-22 on the road and 48-43 overall. The Mariners have a 19-8 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Yankees have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with a .360 batting average, and has 21 doubles, two triples, 34 home runs, 65 walks and 75 RBI. Cody Bellinger is 16 for 43 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 52 extra base hits (16 doubles and 36 home runs). Randy Arozarena is 13 for 38 with six home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .274 batting average, 7.39 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .243 batting average, 2.44 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (fubular), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.