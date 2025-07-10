Yankees host the Mariners, aim to extend home win streak

Seattle Mariners (48-44, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (51-41, second in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (8-4, 2.60 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Yankees: Marcus Stroman (1-1, 7.45 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

Mariners -123, Yankees +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the Seattle Mariners.

New York is 51-41 overall and 28-17 in home games. The Yankees have the best team slugging percentage in the AL at .457.

Seattle has a 48-44 record overall and a 23-23 record on the road. The Mariners have gone 19-12 in games decided by one run.

Thursday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has a .360 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 22 doubles, two triples and 34 home runs. Cody Bellinger is 17 for 44 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Cal Raleigh has 16 doubles, 36 home runs and 76 RBI for the Mariners. Randy Arozarena is 12 for 38 with seven home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .296 batting average, 7.39 ERA, outscored by one run

Mariners: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (fubular), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.